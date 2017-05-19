De’Aaron Fox wants to land with the Kings

A year ago the Sacramento Kings couldn’t convince any top-10 picks to visit Sacramento for a workout. The highest pick to visit the Kings last year was Wade Baldwin IV, who ended up going 17th. So it’s with a bit of shock that not only will agents encourage their players to work out for Sacramento, but De’Aaron Fox apparently would be very happy to end up with the Kings, according to NBA.com’s Scott Howard-Cooper.

De’Aaron Fox targeted SAC even before the lottery as a place he would like to land. Team need + friends with Cauley-Stein. Could happen at 5 — Scott Howard-Cooper (@SHowardCooper) May 18, 2017

It’s easy to see the appeal for Fox. The Kings absolutely need a point guard of the future, and if the Kings drafted him Fox would have every opportunity to earn that role. If he has a relationship with Willie Cauley-Stein, we’d assume that Willie has told De’Aaron all about Sacramento’s fans and how the city itself is a great place to live.

But still, it’s hard not to be surprised by the report. It’s such a stark contrast to last year. It certainly speaks to the changing perception of Sacramento as a franchise. Chalk it up to the front office gaining legitimacy, or credit the departure of DeMarcus Cousins. Whatever the reason, it’s a welcome change.