Why The Kings and Knicks could do a draft day trade.





Word has it the Knicks covet Michael Porter Jr.

The Kings can work out a draft day trade and use his rights to swap with the Knicks. Tim Hardaway Jr and a 2019 unprotect ed 1st would start the discussion but what if they include Porzingis?

A package of Porzingis, Hardaway Jr and a 2019 1st would be compelling.

Your thinking Jason put down the blunt there is no way they move Porzingis and also Scott Perry restriction.

Actually if the Knicks want to maintain cap space and decide to be impatient on the rebuild it is possible. The Knicks have a history of chasing free agents and not wanting to sit through rebuilds.

Also as much as I like Porzingis, hes coming off a major injury and will probably miss a quarter of this season.

Finally The Perry restriction lifted on May 24th or the conclusion of this season so the Kings and Knicks could trade tomorrow and it would be legal. Turns out it was a league year not 12 calender months.