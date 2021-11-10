Kings vs Spurs Preview: On the road again

Tonight, the Sacramento Kings begin a crucial four-game stretch that should finally give us an answer as to whether this year’s team is truly different than years past.

The Kings will be facing teams that have combined for a 10-27 record so far this season, meaning the Kings should not be at a talent disadvantage on any night of the trip. That trip begins tonight in San Antonio as the Kings face off with the Spurs.

The Spurs sit at just 3-7 and are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where they coughed up a 16-point lead. The Spurs are at a bit of a transition period as an organization as it seems like legendary coach Greg Popovich is winding down his Hall of Fame career but at the same time, the roster is as barren talent-wise as it’s been in recent history.

Sacramento is coming off two uneven losses on a home back to back against the Indiana Pacers and the Phoenix Suns where the Kings played pretty poorly for the most part but still had a chance to steal the game before falling short and losing at the end.

The Spurs are currently without rim protector Jakob Poeltl and aside from him, they really lack size at the big man spot, meaning this should be a game where Richaun Holmes can feast.

A big question for the Kings is whether Tyrese Haliburton suits up after he missed Sacramento’s most recent game against Phoenix.

Coming off two close, frustrating losses it will be interesting to think about how the Kings bounce back tonight in Texas.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Pounding The Rock

Spread: Spurs -1

Moneyline: Spurs -115, Kings -105

SAC injuries: Tyrese Haliburton - Questionable (Back), Terence Davis - Questionable (Ankle)

SAS injuries: Jakob Poeltl - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Zach Collins - Out (Foot), Keita Bates-Diop - Out (Back), Jock Landale Out (Health and Safety Protocols)