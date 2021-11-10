Marvin Bagley reportedly refused to enter game vs. Suns

Just when you start to think things can’t get more contentious between Marvin Bagley III and the Sacramento Kings, something else happens.

On Wednesday, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 reported that Bagley refused to enter the game in the second half of the Kings’ game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday.

Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday's game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns.



I didn't report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach.



Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 11, 2021

Bagley’s reported refusal comes just a few weeks after his agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, put out a statement blasting Kings head coach Luke Walton for not having Bagley in his rotation, and the team’s front office for not trading him when they had the chance.

Walton told reporters on Wednesday that anything that happens within the team is going to stay within the team, but the longer that Bagley’s on the team, the more things seem to play out in public. Hopefully both sides can come to a resolution before things get any uglier.

This story may be updated if more information becomes available.