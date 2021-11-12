Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The climb back to .500

Coming off a three brutal losses in a row, the Sacramento Kings will try to get back in the win column Friday night when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder for the first time this season.

The Kings are coming off of a rancid beating from a 3-7 San Antonio Spurs team where the only man on the roster that showed signs of life was De’Aaron Fox. Things have taken a swing for Sacramento in the last three games, but Fox has seemed to find his groove with a season-high 37 points in the Alamo and 24 points in the previous game.

However, if Sacramento’s brand of basketball wants to be anything remotely close to “winning,” everyone will need to be firing from all cylinders, even against a bottom-feeding team like the Thunder.

The Oklahoma City Thunder aren’t without their own offensive arsenal. At the center of their three-game winning streak is young star Shai Gilgeous Alexander, who is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season.

Their newest addition Josh Giddey, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has been a breakout performer as well. His contributions will be interesting to watch against fellow Draft Class member Davion Mitchell.

The Kings are entering the “softer” portion of their schedule, but that’s not an excuse to take their foot off the gas pedal. Garnering these winnable games early on is essential to Sacramento’s play-in hopes and retaining that coveted 8th-10th seed the Kingdom so desperately wants.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Spread: Kings -5

Moneyline: Kings -195, Thunder +165

SAC injuries: Tyrese Haliburton - Questionable (Back), Terence Davis - Questionable (Ankle)

OKC injuries: N/A