Kings vs Timberwolves: Can Sacramento go home on a high?

After a disappointing 0-2 road trip where Kings were set to play four seemingly inferior teams, Sacramento finally got a win on Monday night, blowing out the Detroit Pistons, 129-107. Every Kings starter finished in double figures in the win over the Pistons, so it will be interesting to see if they can repeat that type of balance against a stronger opponent on Wednesday.

Sacramento will wrap up the trip Wednesday night as they face off with the Minnesota Timberwolves and look to salvage a road trip split.

The Timberwolves started the season 3-1, but have only won one of their nine games since, with the most recent being a 99-96 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Expect the Timberwolves to be desperate to get their slump busted against a Kings team that surely they see themselves as better than. Rightfully so, as Minnesota won two of the three matchups with Sacramento last season.

The Timberwolves average a league-leading 43.2 three-point attempts a game, despite only being 24th in the league percentage-wise. The Kings should be prepared for Minnesota to really get them up tonight, and potentially be a really tough out if they are knocking them down at a high clip.

The difference between a 1-3 trip and a 2-2 trip is pretty massive for a Kings team that is about to head into a difficult portion of their schedule. It’s tough for any game in November to feel truly crucial, but considering the Kings’ recent struggles and rumors of a coaching change, this feels pretty damn crucial.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Canis Hoopus

Spread: Timberwolves -2.5

Moneyline: Timberwolves -125, Kings +105

SAC injuries/absences: Louis King — Out (G League), Neemias Queta — Out (G League), Robert Woodard — Out (G League)

MIN injuries/absences: Josh Okogie — Questionable (Back), Naz Reid — Probable (Foot)