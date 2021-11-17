Buddy Hield parts with agent, signs with Icona Agency

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield has parted ways with his agent Brandon Rosenthal of Landmark Sports to sign with Diana Day of Icona Agency, according to a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports on Tuesday. Day previously represented Eric Gordon, James Harden, Andre Iguodala and Dion Waiters as an agent for Lanmark Sports before founding Icona Agency in 2018.

A player changing agents doesn’t always signify a player is unhappy with their current situation and wants out, but in Hield’s case, it could. Hield ended the 2020-21 campaign unhappy with his role on the team and while he’s in the midst of his most efficient season of his career, he’s still just the Sixth Man on a team that isn’t expected to make the playoffs this year.

The Kings already dangled Hield in trade talks this past summer and if their slide in the Western Conference continues, they could re-visit those talks. In fact, earlier this season, one NBA executive told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that it’s a near-certainty that Hield is going to be gone before the trade deadline. If that’s the case, Hield will work with his new representation and the Kings’ front office on finding a situation that is desirable for both him and the team.

Through 14 games, Hield has averaged 17.1 points per game on 42.1% shooting from the field and 40.8% from 3-point range. He’s also contributed 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.