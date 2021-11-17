Reacts: NBA fans think Warriors will win the Western Conference

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Sacramento Kings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts!

It’s hard to call the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors rivals because, outside of the fact that they’re both teams from Northern California, there’s not a whole lot of history between them, especially in recent years because of how dominant the Warriors have been.

The Warriors haven’t made the playoffs since 2019, when they faced off against the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals, but they’re on pace to get back this season — not just to the playoffs, but to the Finals. Through 14 games, the Warriors are 12-2, which is the best record in the Western Conference and the best record in the NBA.

The teams below them in the Western Conference aren’t too far behind them, but the fans that voted in this week’s survey are confident the Warriors will have the top spot in the west when the regular season is over.

Our survey also showed NBA fans believe the Washington Wizards are the real deal. The Wizards, after trading Russell Westbrook and firing Scott Brooks, are 10-3, which is good enough for the best record in the Eastern Conference. Last season, the Wizards finished eighth in the east.

The Wizards are the perfect example of what good coaching and a more balanced roster can do to a team. Hopefully the Kings can use their model as a blueprint for this season or next.

