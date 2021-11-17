Kings turn the ball over 24 times in 107-97 loss to Timberwolves

The Sacramento Kings put together another stinker of performance on Wednesday night, falling 107-97 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, to put a bow on a 1-3 road trip.

Sacramento shot just 36.6% from the field and turned it over a whopping 24 times on Wednesday and just looked genuinely discombobulated out there for most of the night.

With the game in the balance in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards completely took over, scoring 16 of his 26 points in the period. After a pretty sluggish first three quarters, Edwards caught fire from three and got to the basket at will, as the Kings had no answer for him defensively down the stretch.

De’Aaron Fox was really the only King to have a productive night offensively, as he scored an efficient 28 points on 10 of 20 shooting.

Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, and Harrison Barnes all played perhaps their worst games of the season individually and unfortunately, it happened on the same night.

A constant theme for the Kings this year has been their inability to win games in an ugly fashion when their deep ball isn’t falling, and that persisted on Wednesday.

After the recent reports of Luke Walton being on the hot seat, it’s hard to imagine Wednesday’s performance not being a major mark on Walton and his long-term viability as the coach of this team.

Teams often make major moves like that when they return home from a road trip, so it will be interesting to see whether Walton still has a job when the Kings need to return to the court.

After a 5-4 start to the season, things are quickly imploding in Sacramento and their doesn’t seem to be much light at the end of the tunnel as the Kings are set to enter a challenging portion of their schedule.

Now at 6-9, and losers of five of their last six games, the Kings will return to Sacramento and host the Toronto Raptors in their next contest on Friday night.