Tristan Thompson says Kings should be self-motivated: ‘I don’t need no f*ckin coach to inspire me’

The rollercoaster of a week in Sacramento has shown no signs of stopping, as Kings big man Tristan Thompson addressed the media with passion following his team’s 107-97 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The loss sends them back to the City of Trees with a 1-3 record in what was considered by many to be a softer and winnable road trip. Amid rumors that Luke Walton’s tenure in Sacramento is in jeopardy, Thompson did not mince words about what this team needs to succeed.

“No one should ever need a coach to inspire them. If you don’t get inspired in a game, then you shouldn’t be on the court,” Thompson told reporters. “Losing teams, losing players, they need to get inspired by their coach.”

It was a rough loss down the stretch for Sacramento. Leading by as many as five in the contest, the Kings’ careless bounty of turnovers and no serious defense was a song all too familiar to this squad in their last week’s skid. Thompson continued that he knows this roster “wants to win badly,” but this recent stretch of games has proven to be lackluster and a poor reflection of those sentiments.

“The day I need a coach to inspire me is the day I’m f*ckin’ retiring. I’m going to go play with the kids in a park. I speak for my teammates with that quote.” Thompson said.

Thompson is speaking to the entire Kingdom on this one. And frankly, he’s right. He knows what this 15-year drought means to the franchise, and now that we’re 15 games into this season a miracle isn’t going to fall upon this squad without utilizing its talent here and now.

“We’re going to stay together ... Chris Webber and Mike Bibby aren’t walking through that door.” Thompson told reporters.

Player moves can’t be made until December 15th, and the only immediate “solution” is to keep Walton’s seat hot until further decisions will be made. This is a tale as old as time for the Kingdom, and at this point, it’s just not cutting it.