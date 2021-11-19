Kings vs. Raptors Preview: A Battle of the Barnes

The Sacramento Kings will be desperate to get back in the win column Friday night as they return home to host the Toronto Raptors. Sacramento is back in Golden 1 Center for the first time in over a week, going 1-3 on their recent road trip.

The Kingdom grew antsy and frantic in Wednesday’s disappointing loss featuring 24 turnovers, as shades of old have crept into this season’s developing bad habits.

Although the Kings are ranked eighth in offense league-wide, they’ve struggled converting those numbers into victories. Less turnovers, more defense and easy looks. Seems like enough to keep this team in the win column, but sloppy errors have told us otherwise as of late.

Though many thought with the departure of Kyle Lowry in the offseason that 2021-22 would be “rebuild” Toronto, their squad has proven to be just as much of a play-in contender as the rest of a stacked Eastern Conference.

The Raps garnered No. 4 overall pick Scottie Barnes, who has had the strongest campaign for Rookie of the Year on the young season averaging 16.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. The power forward plays with veteran-level basketball IQ and has been a joy to watch for NBA fans. Sacramento will need to cover his touches and keep him clamped whenever possible.

Toronto will be without the likes of Most Improved Player candidate OG Anunoby, missing his second game in a row with a hip injury. Anunoby is averaging a career-high 20.1 points. Offensively, Sacramento will need capitalize on his absence.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Raptors HQ

SAC injuries/absences: Louis King — Out (G League),

TOR injuries/absences: OG Anunoby — Out (Hip), Yuta Watanabe — Out (Calf), Precious Achiuwa — Questionable (Shoulder), Chris Boucher — Questionable (Back),