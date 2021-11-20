Kings vs. Jazz Preview: Sacramento looks to bounce back from embarrassing performance

After last night’s embarrassing 108-89 loss at home to the Toronto Raptors, it probably would be best for the Sacramento Kings, the fanbase, the coaching staff, and everyone involved in the organization for the team to get today off and regroup.

Alas, that’s not the case as the NBA schedule gods put the Kings on a home back to back against one of the best teams in the league, the Utah Jazz.

The Kings have played the Jazz twice this season, first on Oct. 22 in the home opener and then again on Nov. 2 on the road and both games were a pretty similar story. The Kings were competitive throughout about 40 minutes of both games, keeping it close and then wilted down the stretch and Utah executed down the stretch to win.

After sitting out the first two matchups of the season with a foot issue, old friend Rudy Gay made his season debut on Thursday, having a terrific 20 point game on 7 of 8 shooting. Gay could end up being a huge add for a Utah team with NBA title aspirations.

As a team, the Jazz had been struggling for a stretch, losing four out of five prior to winning their last two games against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Raptors. In recent seasons, Utah’s shooting and play style has been a matchup nightmare for the Kings and could very well continue to haunt the Kings again tonight.

Tonight could very well be the last game off Luke Walton’s career as the Kings head coach and even as a head coach in the league. Will the Kings come out with some sort of intensity that remains throughout the game, or will they lay another stinker? I’m leaning towards the latter.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: SLC Dunk

Spread: Jazz -7.5

Moneyline: Jazz -350 Pistons +270

SAC injuries/absences: Kings: Out – Louis King (G League).

UTA injuries/absences: None