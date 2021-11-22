Kings vs. Sixers Preview: The start of a new era

The Sacramento Kings will look to get back in the win column Monday night vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. This will be the first game played under interim head coach Alvin Gentry, a little more than 36 hours after Sunday’s announcement that Luke Walton was relieved of his coaching duties by general manager Monte McNair.

Sacramento will need to navigate the theater surrounding the last few days and look to compete under Gentry’s style of fast-paced, offensive-driven basketball. Despite the massive changes in Sacramento’s basketball operations, the goal remains the same: compete.

I’m looking for the Kings to continue to carve their identity, whether it be building on two days ago under Walton or a brand new genre of the game with the changes around them. Despite losing seven of their last eight, there still needs to be a sense of urgency, even with the noise surrounding the other detriments of the current state of the franchise.

This was something we speculated about several times during the offseason, should things start going south that they would be able to salvage what they had and turn on the jets. We’re less than a quarter into this season, and playing at a competitive pace and with intent to end the playoff drought should still be the mission, no matter who is holding the clipboard.

Philly remains without Ben Simmons, while franchise star Joel Embiid, has not yet cleared Covid-19 Health and Safety Protocol, so Sacramento will need to capitalize on a short-handed powerhouse.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Liberty Ballers

Spread: Kings -3.5

Moneyline: Kings -165, 76ers +145

SAC injuries/absences: Out – Louis King (G League), Out -Jamhi’us Ramsey ( G League), Out - Robert Woodard (G League)

PHI injuries/absences: Out - Ben Simmons (Personal), Out- Joel Embiid (Health and Safety), Out - Danny Green (Hamstring), Questionable - Tobias Harris (Hip)