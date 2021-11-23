More deflating news surrounding the weekend’s departure of Luke Walton from the Sacramento Kings continues to emerge. According to a report from Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report on Tuesday, the Kings’ front office remains steadfast in wanting to compete with their current roster despite its obvious flaws.

Sacramento brass expect Gentry, Fox, and the Kings to recapture what led to their strong start themselves, as opposed to making any other stark personnel changes, sources told B/R.no

The issue here, as we saw in last night’s inexcusable loss, is that the Kings need more than just a coaching switch in order to sail this ship toward the playoffs, or even the play-in. The time is now to prepare and make a splash at the trade deadline, or even as soon as Dec. 15, when most free agency acquisitions become trade eligible.

Management need to gear up for the big swings that might come their way in the coming months, and do what needs to be done in order to bring this franchise — and this fan base — a team worth rooting for night in and night out. We know that Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III were shopped around in the offseason, but almost trades are not the same as sealing the deal.

It’s unrealistic to think anything other than a roster reconstruction at this point in the season is not going to turn things around in a major way. There is an abundance of talent on this squad, but the glutton at the guard spot mixed with the wing-starved nature of this group to not equate to short-term success. It’s time to start swinging for the fences.