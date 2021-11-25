Reacts: NBA fans are thankful for a competitive league this season

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Sacramento Kings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts!

A few teams have gotten off to hot starts this season, but for the most part, the NBA is still wide-open — take the Sacramento Kings for example. Despite losing eight of their last 10 games, the Kings are only 2.5 games back of a play-in spot in the Western Conference.

There are a lot of things to be grateful for as an NBA fan, but according to this week’s survey, a competitive league is what fans are most thankful for.

Hopefully the Kings can close the gap between them and the rest of the Western Conference and reap the benefits of the league’s competitiveness. If they can’t, it will be just another season of postseason-less Kings basketball, which no one is thankful for.

