Kings vs. Lakers Preview: Bringing the leftovers from Wednesday’s victory

Following the Thanksgiving holiday, the Sacramento Kings will look to stuff the Los Angeles Lakers in their first meeting of the regular season from Staples Center Friday night. Coming off of a thrilling victory on Wednesday night over the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento will need to have a “next man up” mentality as injuries have begun to plague this squad.

Harrison Barnes left Wednesday night’s contest with a foot injury that MRI scans have since revealed to be negative for a fracture. However, Barnes is listed on the injury report for the first time this season as questionable with a sprained right foot.

Barnes has been one of the two most-prolific scorers for the Kings in more than half their games this season, so without his offensive quit, this team will need to share the ball and continue to develop on their shot selection.

Meanwhile, Richaun Holmes remains questionable for Friday night’s contest, as he missed Wednesday’s game with an eye injury that he sustained on Monday vs. the Sixers. Holmes will be an integral piece of defense against this sizable Lakers team and his game day availability might be a vital piece to the Kings having success over this squad.

Los Angeles is not without their plague of injuries. Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn remain out, while LeBron James is listed as questionable with a season-lingering rectus abdomonis strain. Rookie Austin Reaves has been upgraded to questionable after missing most of the season due to a hamstring injury.

In what is set to be a powerhouse match-up between De’Aaron Fox and Russell Westbrook, a battle of the banged up will come down to the grit and defense each team can respectively provide. At this moment in time, the Lakers are a realistically beatable team despite their cast of superstars. Sacramento will need to capitalize on Los Angeles’ injuries, and continue the brand of basketball they brought into Golden 1 Center on Wednesday night.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Silver Screen and Roll

Spread: Lakers -8

Moneyline: Lakers -350, Kings +270

SAC injuries/absences: Richaun Holmes - Questionable (Eye), Harrison Barnes - Questionable (Right Foot Sprain)

LAL injuries/absences: Trevor Ariza - Out (Ankle), Kendrick Nunn - Out (Knee), LeBron James - Questionable (Rectus Abdominis Strain), Austin Reaves - Questionable (Hamstring)