Kings win 141-137 in triple overtime, beat Lakers in thrilling fashion

The Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night in the longest, most wild game of the season in triple overtime 141-137. Sacramento was led offensively by De’Aaron Fox with 34 points, while LeBron James led the Lakers with his own 30 piece.

Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes were both ruled out officially in the afternoon, making room for a brand new starting five on the season. Tonight’s starting lineup featured Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Moe Harkless, Chimezie Metu and Alex Len. This was the first time on the season that these five have started together.

Sacramento continued to their quick-paced start that shot them out of their slump on Wednesday night, although offensive was difficult to come by for both teams in the first frame. The sizably smaller Kings did a solid job out-rebounding the Lakers 16-15 while managing to keep things tied up through one quarter at 20 a piece.

The offensive woes plagued both teams which kept the game near tied for most of the contest, but the Lakers were able to feast on Sacramento’s turnovers and a strong shooting spurt with a near double-digit lead opening up the final frame.

An 8-0 by the Kings midway through the quarter kept things alive, as the Lakers turnovers gave the Kings a chance to come back in thrilling fashion, leading the teams into overtime knotted up 100-100.

Rinse and repeat for two more periods, as the Kings and Lakers found themselves in the league’s first triple overtime meeting of the season. It came down to the final possession of the seventh frame for Sacramento to seal the victory, sending Hield to the line for winning free throws.

It’s always a good night when you #BeatLA, but the thrilling fashion of this contest made it all the better having to sit through seven quarters of a LOT of hoop.