Stock Watch: Who are the stars of the Kings’ G League affiliate?

While the Kingdom was on the edge of its seats watching a third overtime frame of Kings/Lakers basketball, Sacramento’s two-way player Neemias Queta went off for the biggest stat-line of his career in the G League, grabbing 24 blocks, 16 boards 7 blocks and 2 steals.

The monster moment is just a blip into how good the Kings’ development system is, and why we should be paying more attention to it.

Just down the highway in Stockton, California, the Sacramento Kings’ G League affiliate have been taking their season by storm. Led by first year head coach Bobby Jackson, the Stockton Kings are 5-2 with six players averaging double digits in scoring per game.

Several familiar faces make up Stockton’s roster, featuring many prominent #SummerKings who helped Sacramento win its second Summer League championship in Las Vegas this past August. Notably, not with the time right now, is Summer League superstar Emanuel Terry, who joined former Sacramento King Isaiah Thomas and others on Team USA’s qualifying team for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Jamhi’us Ramsey is the second-leading scorer on this Stockton roster, averaging 20.7 points. Ramsey’s career high night came on November 23, where he dropped 39 points in a huge win over the Salt Lake City Stars, the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz.

Ramsey has been called up to Sacramento this season, but has yet to make the most of his minutes. His opportunities in the G League to expand his game while also developing those important ‘NBA ready’ skills are what Ramsey needs before he ascends into finding real minutes Sacramento’s roster.

Meanwhile, two-way player Louis King is leading the way this season, averaging 25.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists after pouring in 33 points on opening night. King was called up to join the Sacramento Kings last week, and took the floor in garbage during their brutal loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Another bright spot on that Stockton roster is Queta, the No. 39 draft pick who shined in the Summer League tournament has continued to dominate in the G League. Aside from his huge show out on Friday night, the rookie is averaging 13.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.

Queta has yet to take the court in a Sacramento Kings uniform this regular season, and with his continued dominance in the G League, I expect Alvin Gentry to experiment with the talented options Sacramento has in Stockton.

In between the chaos in the Kingdom, Sacramento fans should look to this team for a fast paced, enjoyable watch night in and night out. The Stockton Kings will face off against the G League Ignite tonight at 7pm from Stockton Arena, and can be watched via NBAGLeague.com.