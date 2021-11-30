Kings vs Lakers Preview: Beat LA (again)

The Sacramento Kings followed up their most thrilling victory of the season — a triple-overtime victory over their rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers — with a clunker of a performance in a blowout loss against the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies.

So, what do they have in store for Tuesday against those same Lakers they saw on Friday? Is it going to be a motivated team looking to play up to the level of their opponent, or are they going to come out lifeless as they did against Memphis?

I’d expect the Lakers to come out angry about their performance on Friday night and ready to prove they are significantly better than the Kings. Are the Kings going to come out with that same energy?

Sacramento gets Richaun Holmes back tonight, which is obviously a huge boon for the team and their talent level and can hopefully energize the rest of the team with his play. Although the Kings will be without Harrison Barnes once again, which could really hurt them in this matchup.

Last game against the Lakers, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis bailed the Kings out by shooting 2 for 18 from three, even though the Kings had no one to match up with either. Expect LeBron, if he plays, to go after the likes of Terence Davis and Marvin Bagley III who both guarded him at times last game.

If LeBron just constantly puts his head down and goes to the rim, I’m not sure the Kings have any ability to stop that.

Also, expect there to be a lot of purple and gold in the Golden 1 Center crowd tonight as there always is when the Lakers come to town.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Silver Screen and Roll

Spread: Lakers -4

Moneyline: Lakers -170 Kings +150

SAC injuries/absences: Maurice Harkless - Questionable (Knee), Harrison Barnes - Doubtful (Right Foot Sprain)

LAL injuries/absences: Trevor Ariza - Out (Ankle), Kendrick Nunn - Out (Knee), Avery Bradley - (Hand Soreness) LeBron James - Questionable (Rectus Abdominis Strain), Anthony Davis - Probable (Head Contusion)