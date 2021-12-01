Kings vs. Clippers Preview: Can Sacramento stop another losing streak?

The Sacramento Kings will try to have a short-term memory on Wednesday as they’ll take on the Los Angeles Clippers in the second night of their back-to-back.

The Kings embarrassed themselves yet again Tuesday night, when they hosted the Los Angeles Lakers at the Golden 1 Center. They’ll look to bounce back following the return of Richaun Holmes and his continued dominance.

As a team searching for both an offensive and defensive identity, interim head coach Alvin Gentry will need to continue to experiment with lineups as Sacramento just hasn’t been able to figure things out now nearly a quarter into the season.

Two-way player Louis King took to the floor last night, and while we haven’t seen Neemias Queta suit up for Sacramento in the regular season as of yet, tomorrow seems as good of a time as any to integrate his recent dominance from the G League into the Kings’ rotation.

Sacramento has to commit to finishing games, as the second half meltdowns have caused a dozen losses with a schedule that hasn’t been insanely difficult to navigate. I’m looking for this Kings team to come out guns a-blazing, with the offensive clip and defensive arsenal that was advertised to the Kingdom all offseason long.

The Clippers boast All-Star Paul George, who is playing at the height of his abilities, and a cast of characters silently making their way through the Western Conference as sleeping giants to lock in a playoff spot.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Clips Nation

Spread: Clippers -8

Moneyline: Clippers -365, Kings +280

SAC injuries/absences: Maurice Harkless - Questionable (Knee), Harrison Barnes - Doubtful (Right Foot Sprain)

LAC injuries/absences: Nicolas Batum - Out (Health & Safety Protocol), Kawhi Leonard - Out (ACL), Jason Preston - OUT (Foot)