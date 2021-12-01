Kings squeak out victory in Los Angeles, beat Clippers 124-115 in high-scoring affair

The Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-115 on their second night of a back-to-back behind an offensive symphony led by De’Aaron Fox’s 24 points followed by Terence Davis’ 23 points and Davion Mitchell’s 20.

Tyrese Haliburton finished with 12 points and 12 assists, his sixth career double-double, while Richaun Holmes garnered his eighth double-double on the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Paul George was a late scratch on the Los Angeles injury report this afternoon on account of rest, leaving both the Clippers and the Kings in a short-handed position to claim a victory.

In last night’s media availability, interim head coach Alvin Gentry told reporters the coaching staff would ‘find guys that will give [fans] better’ following their nasty loss to the Lakers, and that’s exactly what happened in tonight’s contest.

Found it they did.

Gentry thew a mixed bag of cast members into the contest right off the bat - Davis, Mitchell, Chimezie Metu, Louis King and Alex Len all saw minutes in the first quarter of play. Shuffling the roster around to find whoever was willing to get it done was a stark contrast that favored Sacramento in their victory.

Mitchell opened the contest shooting a perfect 4-4 from the field, including 3 3PM garnering 13 points in eight minutes of play. Metu also found success beyond the arc, pouring in 13 points of 2-5 3PM and six boards to open the second half. Sacramento was able to extend the lead to as many as 25 before halftime.

The Kings were able to weather the third quarter storm with six steals and 8 forced turnovers on Los Angeles, converting to a 23 point lead heading into the final frame, where a Clipper’s surge was cut short by Fox’s offensive efforts.

Sacramento was productive and efficient tonight, a trend that fans would like to see more as they continue to emulate the ‘next man up’ mentality in the absence of Harrison Barnes and Moe Harkless. The Kings will look to build on tonight’s winning habits in a repeat Saturday as they host the Clippers back at home from Golden 1 Center.