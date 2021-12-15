Alvin Gentry tests positive for COVID-19, will not coach vs. Wizards

The Sacramento Kings are the latest team in the NBA to be ravaged by health and safety protocols as it was announced their interim head coach, Alvin Gentry, tested positive for COVID-19.

Originally reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Gentry, 67, is currently asymptomatic with exception of a sore throat. Following Gentry’s test results, Sacramento cancelled their morning shootaround:

The Kings canceled their morning shootaround, and the team is testing to discover whether there are more positive tests, sources told Wojnarowski.

Gentry must return two negative tests in 24 hours to make his return. Should the Kings receive anymore positive tests, the league’s minimum roster count for a team’s eligibility is 8 players, before a postponement is required.

It’s still unclear who will coach in Gentry’s absence. Assistant coaches Doug Christie and Mike Longabardi are both strong candidates for the job, but nothing has been decided or confirmed by the Kings.

The last two weeks have been absolutely brutal to the league in health and safety protocols, leaving some teams to be sign hardship contracts in order to put bodies on the bench. Sacramento has been pretty unscathed, not having any players report back positive tests over the span of spikes that the association has seen since the end of November.

For a roster and staff that have been managed to avoid this problem up until now, tonight’s contest will be a bit different without Gentry at the helm. Should anymore players or personnel test positive, adjustments will be made in order to shoehorn yet another setback into Sacramento’s season.