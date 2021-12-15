Kings vs Wizards Preview: Home for the holidays

After a disastrous road trip where the Kings went 0-3, they are back in Sacramento ready to kick off a home-heavy portion of the season which begins Wednesday night as they host the Washington Wizards.

The Kings will be without their coach, Alvin Gentry who tested positive for COVID-19. It’s unclear who will step up to his seat on the bench in place, although Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Mike Longabardi or Doug Christie are the likely candidates.

For a Kings team that seems to be falling apart at the seams, losing a head coach for a period of time probably doesn’t help much.

Looking at Sacramento’s opponent it’s hard to not think what might have been. Both Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell, who the Kings almost acquired for Buddy Hield this summer, are having strong seasons with Washington, while Hield is arguably having the worst season of his career for Sacramento.

The Wizards do enter Wednesday slumping as after an impressive 10-3 start this season they have faltered recently, going 5-10 in their last 15 games. Surely they are entering this game with the expectation that the Kings are exactly the type of team they need to see to help end the slump.

The Wizards boast strong depth and have seven or eight guys with the potential to show out against the Kings.

I’d imagine the crowd at Golden 1 Center will be sparse given the team is struggling once again and it’s a midweek contest against an east coast opponent. This means the Kings will have to create their own energy, which is worrisome given the makeup of this team and just how often we’ve seen them get off to horrible starts.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Bullets Forever

Spread: Wizards -2

Moneyline: Wizards -140, Kings +120

SAC injuries/absences: Richaun Holmes - Doubtful (Eye), Marvin Bagley - Out (COVID-19 protocols), Terence Davis (COVID-19 protocols)

WAS injuries/absences: Thomas Bryant - Out (Knee), Rui Hachimura - Out (Personal reasons), Kyle Kuzma - Questionable (COVID-19 protocols)