Kings vs. Grizzlies Preview: Who’s available?

The Sacramento Kings will play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night after a lost day due to the number of their players in health and safety protocols.

Thursday’s practice was cancelled and the Kings’ facility remained closed as more players were put onto the protocol list following Alvin Gentry’s positive Covid-19 test results.

Wednesday night’s victory felt thin without the likes of Marvin Bagley IIIIII, Terence Davis and Gentry at the helm. Now, Sacramento will be missing De’Aaron Fox, Alex Len and Louis King to the league’s health and safety protocols.

On Friday afternoon, the Kings announced the Davion Mitchell was questionable to play and has since been put into health and safety protocols as well. If he can return a negative test pregame, he will be eligible to play.

Tyrese Haliburton and Chimezie Metu are questionable to play with respective injuries sustained in their last contest, and Richaun Holmes will remain out with his right eye injury.

So with the thinned roster, acting head coach Doug Christie will have eight players to choose from in tonight’s rotation:

Harrison Barnes

Maurice Harkless

Buddy Hield

Damian Jones

Jahmi’us Ramsey

Tristan Thompson

Robert Woodard II

Neemias Queta

The Grizzlies remain without Ja Morant, who entered the league’s protocols following his knee injury sustained in November. Memphis has won nine of their last ten contests, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. In order for Sacramento to keep their horse in the race tonight, key contributions from Barnes and Hield will need to stave off a fast-paced, high scoring opponent.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

SAC injuries/absences: Tyrese Haliburton - Questionable (Back), Chimezie Metu - Questionable (Knee), Davion Mitchell - Questionable (Health and Safety Protocols), De’Aaron Fox - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Alex Len - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Richaun Holmes - Out (Eye), Marvin Bagley III - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Terence Davis - Out (Health and Safety Protocol), Louis King - Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

MEM injuries/absences: Brandon Clarke - Out (Knee), Sam Merrill - Out (Ankle), Ja Morant - Out (Knee, Health and Safety Protocls), Ziaire Williams - Out (Ankle)