Kings sign Justin Robinson using hardship exception

The Sacramento Kings, like several other NBA teams, are facing an abundance of players sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols.

As a result, the Kings have signed guard Justin Robinson using a hardship exception ahead of tonight’s contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was the first to report it.

Robinson has appeared in 35 NBA games in his career across three seasons, and was most recently with the Milwaukee Bucks this season, before getting waived on Nov. 29. Robinson has only played sparingly in his career, but should he suit up for the Kings on Friday he’s likely to see significant minutes.

Currently, the Kings have all of De’Aaon Fox, Marvin Bagley III, Terence Davis, Alex Len, Louis King, and Davion Mitchell in the health and safety protocols. While Tyrese Haliburton and Chimezie Metu are both questionable with non-COVID-19 related injuries. Richaun Holmes almost remains out with an eye injury.

The NBA requires a team to have a minimum of at least 8 players healthy in a given game. Technically, the Kings have exactly eight guys available when counting guys who have been primarily in the G-League, Jahmi’us Ramsey, Robert Woodard, and Neemias Queta.

The virus seems to be spreading across the NBA as well as the country at a high rate at this moment in time.

The NBA has already postponed several games in the last week or so, with certain teams short on players.

Many have speculated that the NBA would cancel Sacramento’s game on Friday against Memphis, but at the time of this post, that doesn’t seem to be the case.