NBA Reacts: Tyrese Haliburton not considered for ‘most impressive sophomore’ fan poll

Tyrese Haliburton has had a rough start to his sophomore season. The 21-year-old, who finished third in Rookie of the Year last season, is having a hard time staying on the same trajectory of the two players that finished ahead of him, LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards.

While Ball and Edwards are in the midst of breakout seasons, Haliburton has taken a step back in despite the fact that he’s starting more games and averaging more minutes per game than he did last season. For that reason, Haliburton’s name wasn’t even considered for this week’s poll: which second-year player has been the most impressive this season?

There’s still plenty of time for Haliburton to turn things around, but given where the Sacramento Kings are in the standings and the roles that some of his peers have on their respective teams, it’s unlikely that he’ll close that gap this season. Here’s to hoping for a Most Improved Player revival in 2023.

