Kings vs. Warriors Preview: Let’s swing for the fences

Sacramento will look to continue stacking victories tonight as they visit the Golden State Warriors for their second game in two nights. The short-handed Kings hosted the San Antonio Spurs, winning handsomely 121-114, but will need of their offensive capabilities and then some to contain the best team in the Western Conference.

All eyes have been on Golden State as Stephen Curry set the new three-point record last Tuesday in Madison Square Garden. Now, the MVP front-runner awaits the return of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson, who is set to make his return sometime in early January.

While Curry and the Warriors continue to surge, the Sacramento Kings will again be without De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis, Marvin Bagley III, Alex Len and head coach Alvin Gentry as they remain in the league’s health and safety protocols.

Sacramento’s core offense in Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes and Tyrese Haliburton will need to keep the shooting sharp and turnovers at a minimum as the clash with the league’s number one rated defense. Turnovers plagued the Kings in Friday night’s valiant effort vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, and what could have been an easy win slipped through their fingers with careless abandon.

Like last night, team-heavy, high-assisting quarters will be the brand of basketball Sacramento should be looking to play if they want to see a victory against the league’s heaviest hitters.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Golden State of Mind

Spread: Warriors -13

Moneyline: Warriors -850, Kings +575

SAC injuries/absences: Richaun Holmes - Questionable (Eye), Davion Mitchell - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), De’Aaron Fox - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Alex Len - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Marvin Bagley III - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Terence Davis - Out (Health and Safety Protocol), Louis King - Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

GSW injuries/absences: Klay Thompson - Out (ACL), James Wiseman - Out (Knee), Andrew Wiggins - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jordan Poole - Out (Health and Safety Protocols)