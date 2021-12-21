Kings sign Ade Murkey to 10-day hardship deal

The Sacramento Kings have been granted another hardship to sign an extra player, this time Ade Murkey who has been playing this season for the Stockton Kings, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Murkey is a 6 foot 5 guard who has averaged 11.8 points and shot 47.5% from three in 12 games in the G-League. Murkey played his college ball at the University of Denver from 2016 to 2020.

Sacramento has been without De’Aaon Fox, Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis, Louis King, Alex Len and now Neemias Queta due to COVID-19 protocols and have been without Richaun Holmes who is still sidelined with an eye injury.

It makes sense that the Kings would add another guard considering in the loss to the Golden State Warriors they were reliant on off-ball guards like Jahmi’us Ramsey and Buddy Hield to initiate the offense when Tyrese Haliburton was on the bench and it was pretty disastrous. This signing may mean that the Kings are expecting to be light on guards for at least a few more games.

It’s unknown when any of these players return, but the Kings will next hit the court on Wednesday at home against the Los Angeles Clippers and ideally, they’d at least get a few of these guys back on the court.

The Kings previously signed another guard, Justin Robinson to a ten-day contract prior to their game last Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Robinson has appeared in three games and has made just one of eight shots in the 15 minutes he’s played so far for the team.