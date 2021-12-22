Kings vs. Clippers: Sacramento sees their favorite opponent

In their final game before Christmas, the Sacramento Kings will look to continue their dominance of the Los Angeles Clippers this season.

Sacramento beat the Clippers in back-to-back games earlier this month and the story of both of those games was the strong play of Terence Davis who scored 23 in the first contest and then 28 in the second contest, leading Sacramento to a pair of wins.

Unfortunately, the Kings will once again be without Davis and nearly half of their roster on Wednesday due to health and safety protocols.

Sacramento is 1-2 since their roster was initially decimated by COVID-19. The Kings are holding things together by duct tape at this point and need all the reinforcements they can get.

One piece of positive news is that Richaun Holmes is likely to play Wednesday after missing seven games with an eye injury according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee. Holmes’ energy and hustle have been sorely missed during his time off the floor.

With the Kings missing so many players, Tyrese Haliburton has shown out recently in an increased role, scoring 24 points on eight of 18 shooting in their 113-98 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Wednesday will presumably be the Kings’ debut for Emmanuel Mudiay and Ade Murkey, two guards the Kings signed to ten-day contracts on Tuesday.

The Clippers are also a bit hampered by the protocols as they are missing both Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson for Wednesday’s game. The Kings did a great job guarding Paul George in the last matchup, limiting him to just five of 21 shooting.

Expect George to play much better than that on Wednesday with the Clippers needing his scoring output a bit more with guys out.

Let’s hope the Kings can remain undefeated against the Clippers this season and send everyone into the holiday in a good mood.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Clips Nation

Spread: Clippers -5.5

Moneyline: Clippers -220, Kings +180

SAC injuries/absences: Richaun Holmes - Questionable (Eye), Davion Mitchell - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), De’Aaron Fox - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Alex Len - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Marvin Bagley III - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Terence Davis - Out (Health and Safety Protocol), Louis King - Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

LAC injuries/absences: Isaiah Hartenstein - Out (Ankle), Kawhi Leonard - Out (Knee), Reggie Jackson - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Marcus Morris Sr.- Out (Health and Safety Protocols).