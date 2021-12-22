Short-handed Kings fall to the Clippers

The Sacramento Kings fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 105-89 on Wednesday night.

Clipper veterans Eric Bledsoe and Serge Ibaka both had tremendous games against Sacramento on Wednesday. Bledsoe finished with a team-high 19 points on eight of 15 shooting, while Ibaka finished an efficient seven of nine for 17 points in the game.

The Kings largely held superstar Paul George in check, but thanks to the contributions of Bledsoe, Ibaka, and others it didn’t really matter.

Buddy Hield was abysmal all night for Sacramento. He finished with 16 points but was a putrid five of 22 shooting in the game. Hield has been pretty horrendous just about every time he’s stepped on the court for the Kings recently, and that continued on Wednesday.

Tyrese Haliburton was one of the only bright spots for the Kings offensively, finishing with an efficient 22 points and a career-high 13 assists. Haliburton continues to surge in the absence of De’Aaron Fox and other guards. Hopefully, when Fox and others return, Haliburton is able to continue this level of aggression and production.

Emmanuel Mudiay made his Kings debut Wednesday, finishing with 0 points in all of his eight first-half minutes. Neither Ade Murkey nor Justin Robinson who the Kings signed to 10-day contracts within the last week saw the court on Wednesday.

It’s hard to fault the short-handed Kings too much for losing to a superior Clippers team, but at a certain point, this franchise needs some direction this season.

Now at 13-20, the Kings season is sinking fast and it’s feeling a lot like yet another season that will wind up in NBA purgatory.