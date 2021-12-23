Tyrese Haliburton is on a record-breaking run for the Sacramento Kings

Despite the turbulent success and failure the Sacramento Kings have experienced in light of the wave of positive COVID tests that have swept the team’s roster, Tyrese Haliburton has managed to go on a historic run in his last four games.

In Wednesday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Haliburton logged his fourth consecutive game with 20+ points and 10+ assists. That hasn’t been done since 1982, when the Sacramento Kings were in Kansas City, and Haliburton was nearly two decades removed from existence.

Hali’s hot streak has notably come in the absence of his usual backcourt partner De’Aaron Fox. Without Fox, Haliburton has acted as the offensive maestro in both facilitating and scoring:

12/17: 21 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds, 1 block

12/19: 27 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals

12/20: 24 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals

12/22: 22 points, 13 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block

Haliburton’s career-high for assists in a game came on Wednesday night, when he dished out 13 dimes.

“Obviously we’re down numbers, so the ball is in my hands a lot more. I’m just trying to play basketball and make the right read at all times.” Haliburton told reporters following Monday’s loss to Golden State.

Seeing this level of his game has been eye-opening to the Kingdom, and served as a bright spot for what feels like a lost month due to COVID-19. One thing is for certain: good things seem to happen when he is the point guard running the offense.

Haliburton’s basketball IQ is remarkably high for a 21 year-old. The way he is able to read the floor in-game and evaluate the box score so quickly after a contest is special, and it’s safe to say Hali’s hot streak has only just begun.

As players are welcomed back to the roster, seeing Haliburton maintain this high level of play will be vital in order for Sacramento to see success the rest of the season.