Kings vs. Grizzlies Preview: Guess who’s back?

In their first game following the Christmas holiday, the Sacramento Kings host the Memphis Grizzlies for the second time in ten days.

The last time these two teams met, Sacramento had just been ravaged by the league’s health and safety protocols and lost six players in addition to their head coach, Alvin Gentry. Under the helm of acting head coach Doug Christie, the Kings were able to hold their own through the first half before losing 124-105.

This afternoon, Sacramento welcomes back Gentry to sidelines, as well as Marvin Bagley III, Terence Davis, and Louis King. All four have cleared the league’s protocol to return to action, and with a bolstered squad the Kings will hopefully be able to return a sense of normalcy to their roster. De’Aaron Fox has been upgraded to questionable for the contest as he still awaits his release from league mandate, however, the group will remain without Davion Mitchell, Alex Len and Neemias Queta.

Both matchups between Sacramento and Memphis have come with the absence of Ja Morant, who missed significant time with a knee injury. Since his return last week, the Grizzlies haven’t sustained their same level of success earlier in the month, and this might be the Kings’ opportunity to capitalize on a roster still assimilating to the return of their star.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Spread: Grizzlies -5

Moneyline: Grizzlies +170, Kings -200

SAC injuries/absences: Davion Mitchell - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), De’Aaron Fox - Questionable (Health and Safety Protocols), Alex Len - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Louis King - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Neemias Queta - Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

MEM injuries/absences: Brandon Clarke - Questionable (Knee), Santi Aldama - Out (Ankle), Jarrett Culver - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Ziaire Williams - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Sam Merrill - Out (Ankle)