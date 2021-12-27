Should the Kings entertain offers for De’Aaron Fox?

As reported by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon on “Brian Windhorst and The Hoop Collective,” there are rumors the Sacramento Kings have become increasingly willing to listen to offers for De’Aaron Fox at the trade deadline:

“It was widely reported going into the season: De’Aaron Fox is off the table. Sir, I’ve heard a lot of smoke that that might not be the case at this point.”

Over the summer, there were constant trade rumors between the Kings and the Philadelphia 76ers about All-Star guard Ben Simmons. The Sixers made it very public during this time that they would only consider packages that included Fox, nothing less. Those talks soon died down.

Sacramento looks horrible so far despite this being one of their more talented teams in recent years. And just when the season looked as though it could not look worse, an outbreak of Covid-19 blasted through the King’s facility, leaving little players or personnel in its wake. Fox, as well as Marvin Bagley III and interim coach Alvin Gentry, all entered the league’s health and safety protocol. They were in inactive for four games.

In those four games, all loses, there was one small ray of hope: Tyrese Haliburton. Since assuming the role of the team’s leader, the 21-year-old guard has been sensational.

This Tyrese Haliburton DIME pic.twitter.com/h3lwWYMHEk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 23, 2021

In Fox’s absence, Haliburton tallied four straight doubles-doubles with averages of 23.5 points, 11.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game to go along with 2.0 steals. Haliburton has given his all in an attempt to revive the wounded Kings. Could this run by the young guard be the reason they are willing to trade Fox?

Haliburton has shown that even without sufficient pieces around him he can efficiently facilitate the ball. He also shows a lot of defense prowess and a high basketball IQ.

If the Kings are able to acquire a game changing player, perhaps Domantas Sabonis, by getting rid of Fox, their season may start to look much different. Fox is young and talented. Including Buddy Hield and a couple other pieces in a package with him would look very desirable to many suitors.