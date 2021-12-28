Stock Watch: A G League Showcase Review

While the NBA was in the throws of preparation for Christmas Day and the Sacramento Kings were playing basketball with a depleted roster, the NBA G League’s annual Winter Showcase took place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Contrary to prior years, this showcase turned out to be more of an extended audition, as teams ravaged by health and safety protocols were signing players to 10-day contracts straight out of their showcases, leading to a record number of affiliates joining NBA rosters in a given week.

In the midst of the tournament, Sacramento signed Stockton guard Ade Murkey, who on the G League season has averaged 11.8 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. Murkey was a contributor to the Kings’ California Classic in July and a member of the 2021 Summer League championship team in August.

Following Murkey’s call-up, Stockon won their final contest against the Canton Charge, the affiliate team of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Leading the way for Stockton was Matt Coleman, who poured in 24 points and 9 assists. The Kings were down by double-digits leading into the first half break, but a spark from Emanuel Terry, who brought life back to Stockton in the second half with 13 points and 3 rebounds.

Following his performance, Terry was signed to a 10-day hardship contract by the Phoenix Suns.

The rest of the Stockton Kings have been with Sacramento, as protocols cut the roster nearly in half, allowing players such as Jamhi’us Ramsey, Robert Woodard II, Neemias Queta and Louis King to join the roster during this difficult time. Though they missed out on the showcase, the opportunities for undrafted players has never been higher. As protocols continue to underman the league’s rosters, G League call-ups will be on the rise and hopefully, here to stay.