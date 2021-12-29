Chimezie Metu hits game-winning buzzer beater to beat Dallas 95-94

The Sacramento Kings nabbed their second consecutive win on Wednesday night, beating the Dallas Mavericks 95-94 in thrilling fashion. It was a battle until the very last possession, sealed by a game-winning 3-pointer from none other than Chimezie Metu.

“Fox made the pass, and I was ready to shoot it.” Metu said postgame.

The first frame was unkind to Sacramento - getting into foul trouble that sent Dallas to the bonus just five minutes into the contest. It was a tough ask for the Kings to defend without fouling as the charity stripe was full all quarter long to the dismay of Kings fans leading to a double-digit deficit after twelve minutes of play.

It was the Kings’ backcourt who managed to steer this game back in the right direction, as De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton were able to score and facilitate effectively in the second frame evening the score at 39-39 with five minutes in the half.

Mitchell returned from missing six games without missing a beat, scoring 12 points on 5-5 from the field in seven minutes of first-half action. Sacramento entered the locker room up twelve with a 55-43 lead over Dallas at halftime.

The production of Damian Jones has been an exciting storyline in the last several games, who was a +15 in his fourteen minutes in the first two quarters. Stepping up in the absence of bigs on the injury report throughout the bought of missing men on the roster, Jones has quietly contributed in every contest, and as Alvin Gentry told media pregame has ‘earned’ his spot in the rotation beyond garbage time.

Again, the Kings could not stave off a third quarter run by their opposition. Leading by as many thirteen, Sacramento gave up an 11-0 run to Dallas pulling the contest back to the drawing board. Once more, the Kings would have to claw their way back from the beginning. Again.

It was down to the wire in the fourth, with Sacramento giving their best defensive sets to an offense that was outshining their efforts - and a healthy amount of whistles. The Kings battled back with five men in double figures, knotting the contest at 88-88 with four minutes left to play.

Down 94-92, the Mavs had a foul to give on a missed three from Haliburton. On the second attempt, an inbound to Fox was dimed to a wide open Metu, sealing the deal for Sactown in a thrilling swish.

The Kings will have an opportunity to make adjustments and come back better on December 31 as they close out 2021 against the Mavs again in a New Year’s Eve matinee.