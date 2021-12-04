Kings vs Clippers: Another chance to beat LA

After a much-needed two days off, the Kings are back in Sacramento on Saturday set to face the Los Angeles Clippers, an opponent they just beat 124-115.

The final score wasn’t quite indicative of how handily the Kings won on Wednesday as the Clippers made a run in the fourth quarter to make it look respectable. The Kings led the game by as much as 25 points during one point in the third quarter.

In that game, the Kings had one of their most balanced scoring efforts of the season with six different guys scoring double figures. Davion Mitchell and Terence Davis both had their most efficient offensive performances of the season in that matchup, both scoring at least 20 points. For a short-handed Kings team, it would be huge if one or both of them can replicate that performance.

In between losing to the Kings on Wednesday the Clippers got a major win over their co-tenant, the Lakers on Friday night in Los Angeles. The Clippers got extremely hot from deep, shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc in that game, with Luke Kennard and Marcus Morris having some of their best performances of the season.

The Kings caught a major break against the Clippers Wednesday, as they were without their best player, Paul George. George played against the Lakers on Friday night but reportedly tweaked his ankle in the game so his status for Saturday night against the Kings.

Whether George plays or doesn’t is a major key for a Kings team that really doesn’t have a wing healthy with a shot to defend George.

For whatever reason, in recent years, the Kings have always seemed to have trouble beating the Clippers in Sacramento, so we will see if the Kings can curb that trend on Saturday night.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Clips Nation

Spread: Clippers -1.5

Moneyline: Clippers -125, Kings +105

SAC injuries/absences: Maurice Harkless - Questionable (Knee), Harrison Barnes - Doubtful (Right Foot Sprain)

LAC injuries/absences: Nicolas Batum - Out (Health & Safety Protocol), Kawhi Leonard - Out (ACL), Jason Preston - OUT (Foot)