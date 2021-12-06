Stock Watch: It’s time for Neemias Queta to play NBA minutes

Following Neemias Queta’s dominant performance against Salt Lake City, in which he tallied 24 points, 16 boards, 7 blocks, and 2 steals, he was called up to the Sacramento Kings for the matchups against the league’s Los Angeles teams.

A product of Portugal, the country’s dedicated fan base stayed up until 4 a.m. last week to see Queta’s NBA debut, only to be informed minutes before tip-off that he would be on the inactive roster against the Lakers. In hindsight, a 35-point loss was the perfect opportunity for Gentry to give Queta some garbage-time run.

The DNP-CDs were more justified in Sacramento’s back-to-back victories over the Clippers. Both games were dangerously close and, down the stretch, Gentry chose to keep the rotation tight. Unfortunately, those two games were the closest Queta’s come to getting minutes with the senior team.

Hopefully Queta gets an opportunity to prove himself at the NBA level sooner rather than later. The Kingdom is chomping at the bit to see Neemy make the leap and establish himself in Gentry’s rotation.

HB in the G

Harrison Barnes was assigned to the Stockton Kings (and immediately recalled) on Saturday for rehabilitation on his foot. He participated in practice with Sacramento’s G League affiliate.

We’re seeing this more and more in the league, but it can’t be stressed enough how important having a development-level space for NBA players to mend their injuries while still retaining a competitive style of play has for the G League. Stars such as Serge Ibaka, Klay Thompson, and Khris Middleton have all spent time with their respective G League affiliates while gearing up for a return at the highest level of competition.

Gentry shared ahead of Saturday night’s contest that he is hopeful Barnes and Moe Harkless will be available when the Kings play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. With a healthy roster restored, the next stretch of games will be crucial for Sacramento’s push to the play-in.