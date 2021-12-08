Kings vs. Magic Preview: An opportunity to move into the play-in picture

The Sacramento Kings will try to stack another victory into the win column tonight as they host the Orlando Magic in their only visit to the Golden 1 Center this season.

Coming off of two wins vs. the Los Angeles Clippers, the Kings will be facing a Magic team who fell hard to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. These match-ups are almost always nerve-racking for Kings fans because Sacramento’s reputation of playing down to their opponent’s record precedes itself at this point.

Ideally, the Kings will rise head and shoulders above the level of its talent. No fools should be suffered in a contest against a 5-20 team scraping the bottom barrel of the Eastern Conference, especially with the bout of injuries that this young Magic team have faced in the last few weeks.

Unsuspecting heroes in Frank Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Cole Anthony give this team a fast-paced, exciting brand of basketball that has kept them close in games down the stretch. Sacramento’s most blaring issue this season has been the inability to finish in the fourth quarter, so tonight’s contest will be a testament to the adjustments Alvin Gentry and this roster can make should the Kings find themselves in that all too familiar position.

On the Kings’ injury watch, Gentry is hopeful that Harrison Barnes and Moe Harkless will make their returns to play after missing the last week and a half of play. Gentry shared they will both be game time decisions after continuing to ramp up game play following Tuesday’s practice. Barnes brings an offensive consistency, averaging just under 20 points per game that the Kings need back in their offensive arsenal.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Orlando Pinstriped Post

Spread: Kings -6.5

Moneyline: Magic +220, Kings -275

SAC injuries/absences: Maurice Harkless - Game Time Decision (Knee), Harrison Barnes - Game Time Decision (Right Foot Sprain)

ORL injuries/absences: E’Twaun Moore - Out (Knee), Jonathan Isaac - Out (Knee), Jalen Suggs - Out (Thumb), Michael Carter-Williams - Out (Ankle), Markelle Fultz - Out (Knee)