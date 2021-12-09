NBA Reacts: Suns and Warriors far above the crowd in the West

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Sacramento Kings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts!

Our latest SB Nation reacts poll is out and one of the more resounding results was just how far and above the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns are compared to their western conference peers.

The Warriors are at 21-4 and the Suns are at 20-4, comfortably the two best records in the entire NBA. Things can change, but at this point in the season, it looks like a very likely Western Conference FInals matchup.

Golden State is perhaps the deepest team in the NBA and has the current MVP favorite, Stephen Curry playing at near career-best levels. Oh, and they will be getting Klay Thompson back in the fold any week now. For anyone who thought the dynasty was over after their two consecutive down seasons, well it’s not.

After Harrison Barnes hit a ridiculous game-winning three at the buzzer on Nov. 8, the Suns stood at just 1-3. Since then, they’ve been on an absolute heater, winning a ridiculous 18 in a row after that buzzer-beater, and are gelling teamwide at a really impressive level.

Heading into this season, the Los Angeles Lakers were the odds on the favorite to win the western conference heading into the season. Obviously, at just 13-12, they haven’t looked quite like the unbeatable force that many predicted.

The Utah Jazz are quietly humming along in 3rd place at 17-7, but it seems like for anyone to take them seriously as a championship threat, they are actually going to have to do it in the playoffs.

Outside of the top three, the Western Conference is extremely jumbled with the 11th place Portland Trail Blazers and 4th place Memphis Grizzlies at only 4.5 games apart. Oh yeah, and the Kings are quietly in a tie for 9th place, just three games behind the Grizzles.

