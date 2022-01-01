Richaun Holmes enters health and safety protocols

Richaun Holmes has entered health and safety protocols on Saturday according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Just as it seemed like the Kings were starting to get all their guys fully healthy and off the COVID-19 list, another key player in Holmes is getting on it. Hopefully, it’s just Holmes who enters the protocols and not another larger teamwide breakout.

Holmes, who is averaging 12.8 points and 8.7 rebounds will be sidelined for at least the next several games. The NBA did recently shorten the isolation period for players that test positive from ten days to six days, which could bode well for Holmes and his return to the court.

This is an unfortunate break for Holmes who was just returning to the lineup after sitting out seven games with an eye injury. In the five games since he returned from that injury, Holmes’ minutes and production have been down.

In his place, Sacramento will likely lean more on Damian Jones, who has provided some solid minutes for the team as of late. The news also means that one or both Alex Len and Tristan Thompson will get elevated in the rotation. Both Len and Thompson had seen their minutes drop recently with the increased play of Jones.

The news of another Holmes absence could also influence Sacramento to play more small-ball lineups with Marvin Bagley III or Chimezie Metu getting minutes at center.

Sacramento is far from the only team fighting COVID-19 absences, but Holmes’ absence is still a tough blow.