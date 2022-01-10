Stock Watch: Career-High Woodard, Queta and Coleman continue to dominate the G League

The Stockton Kings resumed their 36-game season following a break in play on Jan. 5. During this injury-ridden NBA season, the G League has seen an unprecedented amount of call-ups, including Stockton’s own Emanuel Terry.

Stockton opened the new year with two consecutive victories over the Birmingham Squadron, the G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans. The first contest belonged to two-way player Neemias Queta, who tied a team-high in scoring with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Their second victory came on Thursday in a 137-119 win led by Robert Woodard II’s career-high 30 points.

Hot-shooting performance for the Kings help them get the sweep over Birmingham Squadron tonight, 137-119



Kings had eight players in double-figures, shooting a combined

58% from the field while also shooting 64% from three. pic.twitter.com/3ThvdxOz2s — Stockton Kings (@StocktonKings) January 7, 2022

Both Queta and Woodard have received call-ups by Sacramento this season, most notably during the team’s bout of Health and Safety Protocols. Queta most recently joined Sacramento on their two-game road trip to Denver as well as Portland.

“The guys are playing well with multiple efforts, and that has been a staple for us all year long.” said head coach Bobby Jackson.

Jackson was notably the coach of Sacramento’s championship Summer League squad this July and August, and has proven to have the leading chops in a successful first year of head coaching thus far.

Stockton lost to the OKC Blue 118-108 on Sunday in their home debut following the break. Four players were in dominant double figures, including Louis King and Matt Coleman. Coleman is quietly averaging 12 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds for Stockton.

The Stockton Kings will return to play on Friday, Jan. 14, as they host the Agua Caliente Clippers at home.