Kings vs. Cavaliers Preview: Another back-to-back

The Sacramento Kings will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night as they return from a winless two-game road trip. Both teams will be on their second night of a back-to-back, with Sacramento returning from a disappointing loss to the Blazers. Meanwhile, the Cavs could not spoil Klay Thompson’s return in a loss to Golden State.

In their final match-up of the season, the Kings will look to avoid the outcome of their first meeting. Cleveland dropped 81 first-half points on an absent Sacramento defense, while the scored was mere vanity to what was a brutal beating by a surging Eastern Conference squad.

Contextually, there was every reason for the Kings to come out and play with the highest of energy and grit. It was following their heartbreaking loss in Charlotte. However, the start to that contest in Cleveland was nothing short of a slugfest, only to Davion Mitchell’s avail the team bounced back in a somewhat concerted effort in the second half of play.

In all honesty, this team is not playing like they need a win. Despite having fresh legs, this is an evenly matched contest in terms of travel and pedigree over the last 48 hours. There should be a high sense of urgency tonight from Sacramento as the Kings look to snap their four-game losing slide.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Fear the Sword

Spread: Cavaliers -5

Moneyline: Kings +175, Cavs -210

SAC injuries/absences: Maurice Harkless - Questionable (Ankle) Richaun Holmes - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Damian Jones - Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

CLE injuries/absences: Ricky Rubio - Out (Knee), Isaac Okoro - Out (Elbow), Collin Sexton - Out (Knee)