Kings vs. Lakers Preview: the #BeatLA Season Finale

The Sacramento Kings will host the Los Angeles Lakers in their fourth and final meeting of the regular season. All three prior meetings this year have proven to be thrillers for both the Sactown/Los Angeles crowd - as the Kings began their swing with a 3 OT victory Thanksgiving weekend followed by a massive blowout at home just days later.

As always a high intensity match-up for the two franchises, the resounding presence of Lakers fans as home was something that stood out to Tyrese Haliburton, Richaun Holmes and Alvin Gentry when they were snuffed out on November 30 from Golden 1 Center - delivering apologies to fans in their postgame press conferences stating they ‘don’t deserve this’ losing brand of basketball.

Since then both the Kings and Lakers’ seasons have not followed their inherent trajectories, but a loyal fanbase on both sides of the court will undoubtedly be present tonight.

Sacramento remains without the defensive presence of both Richaun Holmes and Damian Jones, while Los Angeles has not seen Anthony Davis on the court since December 18th with a knee injury. Another chance for Neemias Queta to shine against some of the league’s heaviest hitters will be a large developmental litmus test, as he will continue to build on his NBA coming out party Monday night.

Still searching for their first win since January 2nd, the key to the kingdom tonight will be Sacramento’s ability to perform a balanced act at both ends of the floor. Keeping LeBron James at bay will be no small task for the short-handed Kings, but despite their absences this is a sizably matched, winnable contest for a roster desperate for a victory. Tying this series could prove to be important down the stretch as the 7th-10th seed changes every day in a stacked Western Conference.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

SAC injuries/absences: Richaun Holmes - Out (Re-Conditioning), Damian Jones - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Tristan Thompson - Questionable (Quad)

LAL injuries/absences: Kendrick Nunn - Out (Knee), Anthony Davis - Out (Knee), Jay Huff - Out (G League), LeBron James - Probable (Abdominal Strain)