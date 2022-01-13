Reacts: Which player will make their first All-Star game in 2022?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Sacramento Kings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts!

After De’Aaron Fox’s impressive 2020-21 season, it seemed like he was destined for an All-Star level breakout in the 2021-22. Unfortunately for the Sacramento Kings, their fans and Fox himself, that’s not expected to happen.

There is one young point guard in the Western Conference that’s a near-lock to make his first All-Star appearance this season, though, and that’s Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has taken the Grizzlies to new heights, both literally and figuratively.

Morant is currently slated to start in the All-Star game alongside or opposite of the Western Conference’s leading vote-getter, Steph Curry, and the results of this week’s survey are any indication of how fans will vote in the coming weeks, that’s unlikely to change.

Perhaps Fox’s breakout will come next season; it’s even possible that Tyrese Haliburton makes an All-Star bid in the near future; but for now, Kings fans will just have to sit back and watch the other young talent in the Western Conference.

