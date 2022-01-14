Rumors: De’Aaron Fox’s name is receiving interest throughout the league

The Sacramento Kings appear to be gearing up for some sort of big swing as we get closer and closer to the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline.

In an interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, De’Aaron Fox spoke about trade rumors and the constant cycle of losing since he entered the league:

“I’m not going to sit here and say I want to get traded, but anything can happen in this business,” Fox told Yahoo Sports. “You’ve seen the best players in the league get traded. You can’t think you’re safe. But I love being here because for years, the Kings were the only professional team in the city. Kings fans love the Kings. That’s what I’ve always loved about it.”

Before the interview with Fox, Haynes mentioned that he’s a player that “can potentially be moved by the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline.”

Haynes also goes on to mention that the Philadelphia 76ers have recently “canvassed the prospect of a Fox, Ben Simmons trade package as recently as a few days ago.”

It was previously reported that Sixers’ general manager Daryl Morey was looking to acquire a top 30 player in the NBA for Simmons. Fox, this season at least has not been one of the 30 best players in the NBA, so this could spell a change in strategy for Philadelphia as they try to get talent for Simmons.

This interview with Fox and Haynes confirms that the Kings are going to try pretty hard to make a major trade this deadline. Unfortunately, the Kings’ asset cupboard is pretty bare, so trading Fox might be necessary when making a big trade.