De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III lead Kings to 126-114 win over Rockets

It once seemed like both De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III would be pillars of the Sacramento Kings' organization for years and eventually lead them back to the promised land. Well, in the Kings’ 126-114 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday, the pairing flashed why it is this was once a hope for this duo.

Fox scored 27 points on 11-18 shooting and Bagley scored a season-high 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds on Friday.

Bagley in particular was really impressive, imposing his will on Houston’s bigs with hook shots, dunks, and other shots around the rim. At a certain point in this game, Bagley seemed to give up on his jumper and started focusing on doing most of his damage closer to the basket, and it worked.

Most of Fox’s damage was done in the first quarter as he scored 15 points making all six of his shots in that period. In that period, Fox pressed the turbo button a number of times and was able to get to the rim at will.

Aside from Bagley and Fox, the rest of the Kings roster saw some really balanced scoring as all ten players to enter the game got into the scoring column.

After playing sparingly over the past month, Terence Davis had one of his better games of the season Friday scoring 14 points on an efficient 5 of 8 shooting. Getting Davis’ shot to fall at a more consistent rate would be a huge boost for the Kings during the second half of the season.

All season, Sacramento has had trouble putting away teams that they theoretically should beat. So it’s nice that the Kings were able to finally take care of a team with relative ease as they did to Houston on Friday.

The Kings will get the Rockets once again on back at the Golden One Center Sunday at 3 p.m. PST.