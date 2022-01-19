Kings vs. Pistons Preview: Just win

The Sacramento Kings will host the Detroit Pistons in their final meeting of the season on Wednesday night. Sacramento, who haven’t played since Sunday, will take on a travel-fatigued young Detroit squad, who lost in San Francisco to the Golden State Warriors last night.

Coming off of a disappointing loss on Sunday, the Kings boast an opportunity to turn things around before they hit the road for a difficult stretch of the schedule. Detroit will pose a battle of the backcourts, as Cade Cunningham will likely see De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor.

Despite their record, there is no expectation for Dwayne Casey’s squad to roll over and die against an under .500 team in Sacramento.

The Kings will have the tall task of getting out of their own way - a tale as old as time when it comes to this team beating bad teams. What should be an easy win will be a litmus test like no other, as the Kings will have to break the habit of playing down to the level of their opponents. The evergreen contrast between rest versus rust will be on full display tonight, as Sacramento hasn’t played in three days while Detroit played just 24 hours ago.

Sacramento remains without Tyrese Haliburton, who has been in Health and Safety Protocols since Sunday morning. Haliburton’s absence was felt when threading the needle against Houston, and will need the chops of Fox to make it through four quarters and seal the deal tonight.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

SAC injuries/absences: Tyrese Haliburton - Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

DET injuries/absences: Jerami Grant - Out (Thumb), Kelly Olynyk - Out (MCL Sprain)