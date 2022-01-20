De’Aaron Fox says he’s ‘not worried about anything’ ahead of NBA trade deadline

Following a disappointing loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox spoke to media regarding the rumors surrounding his potential departure at the NBA trade deadline.

Fox’s body language was no different than normal on Wednesday. He remained composed with media while giving short, but high recollecting answers. It was obviously a brutal loss for Sacramento, who gave up 133 points to one of the worst offensive teams in the league, but for Fox it, was all about finishing the game with defense.

“When it’s a tight game like that you try to slow it down offensively,” Fox told reporters. I think we got some good shots that we just didn’t make down the stretch.”

The elephant in the Zoom was Fox’s long day of trade rumors. His name was at center of a Domantas Sabonis trade rumor and he remains a prime swap candidate for the league’s biggest distraction, Ben Simmons.

Swipa’s reponse when asked about the trade rumors and bringing to life to this roster? When he’s on the court, he’s not thinking about it.

“I think the people that are here need to buckle down and get stops.” Fox said. “When I’m at home I’m chilling with my family. Like I said, things are part of the business. Am I worried about anything? No. Do I know stuff can happen? Yeah. But I’m not worried about anything at all.”

The sentiment comes following the announcement from The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Fox’s agency was informed Wednesday afternoon that Kings brass had no plans to move him in the coming weeks. Fox’s realistic outlook on the situation is going to be interesting to reflect on come February, as the pressure is on for Sacramento to shake things up and turn the season around.