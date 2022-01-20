Reacts: Who’s the Rookie of the Year favorite?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Sacramento Kings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts!

The Sacramento Kings raised quite a few eyebrows when they selected Davion Mitchell with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. It had nothing to do with Mitchell’s talent; he was just much older than his peers.

Only time will tell if Mitchell was the right pick for the Kings, but teams at the top of the draft already have a good idea of what the future holds for them, the Cleveland Cavaliers especially.

Though the Cavaliers didn’t have the No. 1 pick in the 2021 Draft, the results of this week poll show a majority of fans think he deserves to win Rookie of the Year.

In 38 games for the Cavaliers — all of which have been starts — Mobley has averaged 15 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. Even on a team with as much young talent as the Cavaliers, Mobley projects to be the best of them all. And the best part is: they’re eight games above .500.

The Kings have done a better job of drafting in recent years, but teams like the Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies highlight the important of hitting every one of your picks.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation!