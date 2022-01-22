Kings vs Bucks Preview: The most important game of the day

A Northern California team is in Wisconsin Saturday entering the game underdog against a team with perhaps the best player in the sport. Sound familiar?

Yes, the Sacramento Kings are playing the Milwaukee Bucks this afternoon. Oh and I guess there happens to be a rather important football game happing around the same time.

Sacramento is absolutely reeling entering this game, fresh off of a horrific loss at home to the Detroit Pistons where they blew a 10 point lead with 3 minutes left in the game, falling to the lowly Pistons.

Luckily for the Kings, Tyrese Haliburton has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will be back in the lineup in his home state in front of fans for the first time in his career. Getting Haliburton back in the fold is a huge boost for a Kings team that needs all the possible talent it can muster.

Obviously, the name of the game for the Kings on Saturday will be limiting the production of Giannis Antetonkounmpo, who is in the midst of another MVP-caliber season. The Kings don’t have anyone that matches up super well with him but expect anyone from Harrison Barnes to Damian Jones to see time guarding the Greek Freak.

Saturday is the first game of the Kings’ season-defining a five-game eastern conference road trip which could ultimately dictate their path come to the trade deadline on Feb. 10.

Getting the defending champs as the first game of this trip is not exactly the most friendly for the Kings but it's what the NBA schedule gods have given them.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Brew Hoop

SAC injuries/absences:

MIL injuries/absences: Brook Lopez - Out (Back), Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubtful (Knee Soreness).